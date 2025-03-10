THE Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank (ZICB) has opened a new branch in Solwezi to add to the existing 21 branches it operates across the country. Speaking during the opening ceremony, Friday, ZICB CEO Ngenda Nyambe said Solwezi played a crucial role in driving Zambia’s economic progress, and that the bank recognised the need to support this growth through tailored banking solutions that meet the evolving needs of individuals, SMEs and large businesses. “With today’s opening, we now officially operate 22 branches across the country, positioning ourselves in key economic hubs and six provincial centres. This strategic expansion reflects our dedication to bringing banking services closer to the people, fostering business growth, and supporting Zambia’s economic aspirations. Solwezi is one of...



