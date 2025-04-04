ENERGY Expert Dr Johnstone Chikwanda says it would be irresponsible to say fuel prices will reduce because of the open access policy.

And Chikwanda says the exchange rate is the biggest driver for fuel pump prices.

Speaking on Diamond TV’s Breakfast Show, Thursday, Chikwanda said the fundamental factors that drove fuel prices were not necessarily because of competition to use the TAZAMA pipeline.

“It is very wrong and irresponsible of me to come here and say because we now have open access, we have declared this pipeline a common carrier, everyone now put on your dancing shoes, we are going to have low prices, I cannot do that. Look at the Johannesburg-Durban pipeline in South Africa, it is a common carrier and the multipurpose pipeline there, it has been in existence for several years, the prices have actually doubled from where they were at that particular time when the pipeline was being commissioned to where they are now. Look at the Kenya pipeline, the Kenya pipeline is a series of pipelines which is owned by a state-owned Kenyan pipeline company and operates a lot of depots all over Kenya, from the time it was commissioned up to date the pump price has actually even gone beyond double the price,” he said.

“So, that means the fundamental factors that drive the prices are not necessarily because of competition to use a facility, those things are very important, I don’t want [in the] next couple of months someone can come and say look you said when this happens, now it’s a common carrier, you are going to drive the prices down, now why are they going up then we’ll fail to explain. However, when you have a number of people wanting to access a facility at a given period of time and in order to outdo one another, there is some concessions here and there, differences by one per cent here, two per cent here so that they put themselves in a better position to be considered but those are not fundamental reasons which dictate where the price is supposed to be”.

Further, Chikwanda said the exchange rate was what would drive the pump price down.

“The end game there is to facilitate for inclusivity, for more players to be able to access and use it (TAZAMA pipeline). It is not open access that is making the price down, it is the pipeline because to transport by pipeline whether it’s monopolised by one person or many, we’ll still pay the same price which is fixed but yes people will compete so you will get some small discount here and there but they are minimal because where they are buying the fuel from, they are buying from the same source in the international market, so the biggest driver for fuel pump prices is the exchange rate and where the fuel is coming from so if we manage to continue improving and work on our exchange rate that is what is going to be driving the pump price down,” said Chikwanda.