BSL Project Manager Zedekiah Otieno the Contractor who has been contracted to rehabilitate the TAZAMA Tanks briefs the Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Peter Mumba on progress made.

MINISTRY of Energy Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Peter Mumba says the Open Access Framework is a reality, and nothing will stand in the way of it’s implementation. And Mumba has clarified that Open Access will only contribute about seven percent to ERB’s price setting process for diesel, while other factors will constitute about 92 per cent. Meanwhile, Mumba has disclosed that the construction of another pipeline is at feasibility stage. Speaking during a tour at the TAZAMA Tank Farm in Tanzania, Tuesday, Mumba said the Open Access was a new chapter which would benefit the country. “I think the MD [of TAZAMA], when we were in Lusaka, he did mention that open access is actually a reality. To you,...