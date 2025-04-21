Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe speaking to the media during a press briefing at the Ministry in Lusaka on Monday 22nd April 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe has urged Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) to resolve their ongoing debt dispute through dialogue, rather than relying on the courts. His call comes in the wake of a recent Court of Appeal ruling that dismissed KCM’s application for a stay of execution regarding the sale of its seized assets. Court of Appeal Judge Anessie Micheal Banda-Bobo ruled the application incompetent and also discharged the ex-parte order that had been granted to KCM on March 18, 2025. A day after the ruling, KCM issued a statement confirming that it had paid 35 per cent of its outstanding USD 29.6 million debt to CEC, in accordance with the High Court-approved...