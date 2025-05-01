THE cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka has reduced by K128.79, now standing at K11,417.99, according to the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection’s Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB). JCTR Social and Economic Development Programme Manager Edward Musosa says although a reduction has been noted, this still represents a K584.52 rise over a four-month period when compared to the BNNB in December 2024, which stood at K10,833.47. Musosa says government, through the 2026 National Budget, should therefore urgently revise the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax bands and rates to cushion workers from the rising cost of living. In a statement, Thursday, Musosa attributed the reduction in the cost of living to several price fluctuations in...