THE International Monetary Fund says it is impressed with Zambia’s performance in the implementation of economic transformation and debt management. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, IMF Deputy Managing Director Nigel Clarke, who will visit Zambia next week, encouraged Zambian authorities to explore more ways of enhancing domestic revenue mobilisation. Clarke was speaking when he met Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane at the IMF Headquarters in Washington DC, United States of America, on the final day of the IMF and World Bank Group Spring Meetings. “International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Nigel Clarke says Zambia’s performance in the implementation of economic transformation and debt management has been encouraging. Mr Clarke...