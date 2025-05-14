CZECH Republic Deputy Prime Minister of Health Dr Vlastimi Valek says his country would like to release 60 million euros in support of Zambia’s health care related projects. And President Hakainde Hichilema has invited Czech Republic firms to jointly invest with Zambian companies in the manufacturing of drugs. Speaking when President Hichilema met the Czech Republic delegation, Tuesday, Dr Valek said his nation would like Zambia to be one of the six countries that benefited from 60 million euros intended to support African countries. “The Czech Republic is one of those countries which are trying heavily in the EU to promote a programme to actively support and assess African countries. One of the commissioners is our dear friend and our...