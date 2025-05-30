THE annual inflation rate for May 2025 has reduced to 15.3 percent from 16.5 percent in April 2025. In this month’s report, read on her behalf by Chief Statistician Chola Nakazwe Daka, Acting Statistician General Sheila Mudenda attributed the reduction to price movements in both food and non-food items. “Annual inflation for May 2025 slowed down to 15.3 percent from 16.5 percent recorded in April, 2025. This means that on average, prices of goods and services increased by 15.3 percent between May 2024 and May 2025. This development was mainly attributed to price movements in both food and non-food items. Annual food inflation for May 2025 was recorded at 17.9 percent compared to 18.7 percent in April 2025. This means...