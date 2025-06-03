THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) says while it can’t guarantee a continuous drop in fuel pump prices, it hopes that increased competition from the open access framework will help drive them down. ERB recently reduced the price of diesel to K25.12, petrol to K31.36, kerosene to K24.79 and Jet A-1 to K27.08 per litre for the month of June, 2025. Speaking on ZNBC News, Sunday, ERB Director General Elijah Sichone said many factors determine fuel price reductions, including the exchange rate and international market prices. “There are certain things that we can do to be able to entrench competition and what is being done right now is to have more participants in the open access framework. So right now, there...