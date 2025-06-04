Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane (l) making his submission during the Zambia Mining and Investment Insaka at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 9th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says increasing copper production and promoting value addition are key to supporting global efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Speaking at the 2025 Hamburg Sustainability Conference, Tuesday, Dr Musokotwane said one of the world’s biggest challenges was decarbonisation, and Zambia’s way of contributing would be by becoming a major supplier of copper. He explained that the government aimed to create a favourable environment for private investment, with the goal of raising copper output from under one million tons to three million tons over the next decade, in line with the UPND’s target. “Let me start off by putting it in a broader context as you said, one of the challenges facing the earth...