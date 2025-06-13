ECONOMIST Noah Kabwita has described the recent performance of the kwacha as encouraging for individuals, businesses, and the government, adding that sustained appreciation over the next six months could significantly strengthen this positive momentum. He explains that once the currency’s appreciation becomes stable and predictable, it will enable better financial planning across all sectors of the economy. Kabwita’s remarks come in the wake of comments by former Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief and co-founder Matthew Winkler, who said Zambia is poised to lead Africa in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth since 2018. Speaking at the Africa Business Media Innovators 2025 meeting in Livingstone, Winkler attributed Zambia’s economic trajectory largely to the country’s successful debt restructuring, which has improved its risk profile. Commenting in...