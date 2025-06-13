INTERNET services have been intermitted over the past couple of days, with many users reporting either slow speeds or loss of connectivity. The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) says it is aware of the poor quality of internet services on Airtel and other networks. In an interview, Thursday, ZICTA Acting Manager of Corporate Communications Jayne Chilumba revealed that the authority was investigating the cause of internet service disruptions. “We are aware with Airtel Network and we acknowledge that we’ve noticed the poor quality of the services on the other networks as well. So we are carrying out an investigation and we have asked Airtel to provide a report as well,” said Chilumba. Meanwhile, in a statement on Wednesday,...