YOU really can’t do much in poverty even if you had desires, says President Hakainde Hichilema. Speaking when Parliamentary under Secretary of State (Africa) Lord Collins of Highbury and His Entourage paid him a courtesy call, Friday, President Hichilema said economic growth was very important to sustaining democracy. “We need to say what more can we do with each other? We are happy to indicate, to appreciate the relationship, the support that we have anchored on economic growth. For us, growth and more growth because that’s what will sustain democracy, that’s what will fun democracy. You really can’t do much in poverty even if you had desires, genuine, so economic growth is very important, [it creates] jobs to our people,...