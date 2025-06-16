THE Zambia Consumer Association (ZACA) says former Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief and co-founder Mathew Winkler’s presentation on Zambia’s macroeconomic growth is commendable and reflects progress in sectors such as mining, energy and agriculture. However, ZACA Executive Secretary Juba Sakala says GDP growth alone does not automatically translate into reduced prices of essential commodities for the average citizen. Recently, Winkler noted that Zambia was poised to lead Africa with the fastest improving Growth Domestic Product (GDP) since 2018. Speaking at the Africa Business Media innovators 2025 meeting in Livingstone, Winkler attributed the growth mostly to the attainment of debt restructuring, which reduced Zambia’s risk profile. However, Sakala observed that GDP growth had not eased the cost of living for regular citizens. “As ZACA,...