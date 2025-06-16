Ministry of Finance and National Planning Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa making his remarks during the Zambia public finance review launch at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Monday 23rd September 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Ministry of Finance and National Planning Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa making his remarks during the Zambia public finance review launch at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Monday 23rd September 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa says government has a financing strategy that will sustain Zambia’s economy post the IMF’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF), which will be concluded in October. On Friday, the Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) released a statement calling on government to outline a clear domestic financing strategy and implement reforms that would sustain the progress made under the ECF. CSPR Executive Director Isabel Mukelabai also questioned the tangible impact of the ECF on the lives of ordinary Zambians, many of whom continue to face poverty. Addressing CSPR’s statement in an interview, Saturday, Nkulukusa said there was already tangible impact on the lives of Zambians as a result of the EFC which could be seen through...