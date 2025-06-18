ECONOMIST Noah Kabwita says the oversubscription of last week’s treasury bills is an indication of the confidence that lenders have in government’s ability to liquidate its debt in the short term. According to the Bank of Zambia’s results for Treasury Bill Tender Number 12/2025 held on Thursday, total bids received amounted to K2, 610.41 million (face value) against an offer of K2, 362.41 million (at cost). In an interview, Tuesday, Kabwita said banks were heavily participating in treasury bills auctions as they had proved to be a safe investment. “This is an indication of interest and confidence the many lenders are having in lending to the government in the short term. Because you need to compare that with long term...