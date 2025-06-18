TRADE Kings Foundation has launched the 2025 Winter Drive Campaign and has also donated blankets to the Matero After Care Centre, which is focused on providing blankets to vulnerable people in communities. Trade Kings Group Head of Public Relations Bridget Kambobe says the donation for 2025, envisions distributing over 3,600 blankets in urban communities and rural communities in Lusaka, Copperbelt and Western provinces. Speaking at the launch, Kambobe said the foundation aimed to not just distribute blankets, but to bring dignity and hope to those that feel hopeless in certain instances. “This morning, the Trade Kings Foundation, as the temperatures of the cold season keep reducing, have come forward yet again to make a donation of blankets. As you can...