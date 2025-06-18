UNITED States Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales says the US is shifting its relationship with Africa from one based on aid to one focused on trade. Gonzales says global competition for investment capital is fierce, and investors are searching for African countries that are competitive for business. He has emphasised that countries are competitive for business when government bureaucracy is streamlined and there is accountability and transparency. Speaking during the signing ceremony of a joint venture between Metalex Commodities and Terra Metals on Tuesday, Gonzales emphasised that trade and investment will now form the cornerstone of US engagement in Africa. “As prepared for delivery, the US government’s Commercial Diplomacy Strategy for Africa calls for commercial ties to become the core...