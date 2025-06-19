MPIKA Town Council Public Relations Officer Mushota Mpundu says the council has seized 90 cases of expired Devine drinks from various shops across the district. Mpundu says the confiscated drinks, worth approximately K17,000, have since been disposed of. He warned that the council will not hesitate to seize and destroy any products deemed hazardous to public health. In a statement issued Wednesday, Mpundu reminded shop owners that it was their responsibility to ensure all food and drink products sold to the public meet safety standards and are fit for human consumption. “Mpika Town Council, through the Public Health Department has seized 90 cases of expired devine drinks from various shops in the district during a routine inspection. The Local Authority...