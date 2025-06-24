Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga speaks during the 43rd meeting of the COMESA inter-governmental committee on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

COMMERCE, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga is urging economic market players to reduce commodity prices, citing the consistent drop in fuel prices and the Kwacha’s appreciation over the last three months. And Shoprite General Manager Charles Botha says the chain store has been having discussions with its suppliers, and consumers can anticipate a reduction in prices of goods in the coming month, once the cycle takes effect. Meanwhile, Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) Chief Executive Officer Elvin Nasilele says the association expects its members to respond accordingly and ensure commodity prices are reduced as anticipated by citizens. Speaking during a meeting with various market players, among them the Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM), Shoprite, the Zambia Institute...