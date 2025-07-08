COMMUTERS Rights Association of Zambia (CRAZ) Chairman Aaron Kamuti says the delay in adjusting transport fares following the reduction of fuel pump prices is due to “greediness” by transport operators. Kamuti further says the association has proposed a K3 reduction for local routes, K8 for inter-town routes and at least K30 for inter-city routes. In an interview, Sunday, Kamuti said the association expects to see bus fare reductions soon, noting that fuel prices have been coming down for three consecutive months and commuters should benefit from this positive development. “We’ve seen the consistent reduction of the fuel pump price three months in a row this time around. Definitely, after three months we anticipated to see the reduction in bus fares,...