COMMERCE, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga has questioned why commodity prices have remained high despite the sustained reduction in fuel prices, falling inflation, and a stabilised exchange rate. And Stanbic Bank Head of Personal and Private Banking Eunice Mundia says the bank is committed to providing increasing convenience for its customers through digital payment solutions by empowering customers to make cashless and card-less payments effortlessly. Speaking during the launch of Stanbic Bank’s digital payment platform StanPay in Lusaka on Thursday, Mulenga urged the private sector, especially manufacturers and traders, to pass on the benefits of improved economic fundamentals to consumers. He challenged Stanbic to partner with government in engaging the business community on fair pricing. “As we are partnering...