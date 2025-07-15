MINING Expert Edward Simukonda says government has the capacity to run gold mines and there is no need for partnership with large-scale investors. Recently, Ministry of Mines Permanent Secretary Dr Hapenga Kabeta announced that the ministry would collaborate with large-scale investors to enhance gold mining operations in Zambia. The PS also disclosed that the ministry would subdivide and allocate smaller sections of mining areas in Mufumbwe District to cooperatives, in an effort to discourage nomadic mining. Commenting on these remarks in an interview, Monday, Simukonda said Zambia had the capacity to run gold mining through ZCCM-IH, which has both the capacity and funding to run the sector. Simukonda further wondered why government thought partnership with investors would enhance gold mining...