THE Grain Traders Association of Zambia (GTAZ) says the country has enough maize for farmers to sell to both the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) and private buyers. On Sunday, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa urged farmers to prioritise selling their maize to the FRA rather than to briefcase buyers. He said prioritising FRA would guarantee national food security. Responding to these remarks in an interview, Monday, GTAZ Spokesperson Yotam Mkandawire said a single buyer like the FRA would not be able to buy all the maize from farmers. He added that farmers were at liberty to sell to private buyers, provided the price was competitive. “The volume of maize that the country has at the moment is huge, and FRA...