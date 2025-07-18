Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote making his remarks during the ZESCO Limited signing ceremony of power purchase agreements with developers, micro-generation and developer initiated projects at Mulungushi conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 18th February 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ENERGY Minister Makozo Chikote says Oil Marketing Companies should not only focus on profit maximization but see how they can help grow the country’s economy. Meanwhile, Oil Marketing Companies Association of Zambia (OMCAZ) president Dr. Kafula Mubanga says the fuel shortage being experienced in some parts of the country is as a result of gaps in the Open Access tendering process. Recently, the Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) accused Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) of deliberately hoarding fuel in an attempt to create artificial shortages and profit from potential future price increases. Commenting on the remarks in an interview, Wednesday, Chikote said OMCs should not only focus on profit maximization but on economic development. “It’s not just about making profits, but...