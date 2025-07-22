THE Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) has advised Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) to completely decommission the Withholding Value Added Tax (WVAT) mechanism as opposed to suspending it. On Saturday, ZRA announced that it would suspend the Withholding Value Added Tax mechanism effective August 1, 2025, due to the successful rollout of the Smart Invoice system. The Authority said the Smart Invoice mechanism has significantly enhanced efficiency, transparency and effectiveness of VAT compliance and revenue collection processes. Reacting to this development in a statement, Monday, CSPR Executive Director Isabel Mukelabai said despite its noble intent to capture non-compliant VAT payers, WVAT mechanism did not achieve its intended objectives as it faced significant administrative inefficiencies, including delays in VAT remittances by...