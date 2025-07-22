ZCCM-IH has disclosed that its shareholders have approved a dividend of K529 million for the 2024 financial year, which is a significant increase from K243 million in 2023. In a statement, Monday, Company Corporate Affairs Manager Loisa Mbatha said of this amount, K410 million will go to government through the Industrial Development Corporation and the Ministry of Finance and National Planning, which will receive K319 million and K91 million respectively. Mbatha said the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) will receive K79 million, and the K40 million balance will go to minority shareholders. “ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH) shareholders approved a dividend of K529 million (US$23 million) for the 2024 financial year during the Company’s 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) held...