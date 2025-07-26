Energy Regulation Board (ERB) Director General Elijah Sichone (c) speaking to the media during a press briefing in Lusaka on Friday 25th July 2025 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE ENERGY Regulation Board (ERB) has disclosed that ZESCO’s current performance score stands at 60.9 percent, falling short of the required minimum Key Performance Indicator target of 75 percent. Speaking at a mid-year briefing, Friday, ERB Director General Elijah Sichone attributed ZESCO’s underperformance to the current load shedding crisis. “In the first quarter of 2025, ERB conducted an annual review of the 2024 performance of ZESCO and NWEC. ZESCO achieved an average score of 60.9 percent compared to 65.5 percent in 2023, which was below the required KPI minimum target of 75 percent. The utility’s performance was affected by adverse scoring on the quality of service indices due to load shedding. NWEC recorded an average score of 70.6 percent, which...