THE Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) is urging government to consider using NAPSA funds as collateral for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to access bank loans, stating that this measure would contribute to the sector’s growth. ZAM also says Zambia’s manufacturing industry has become competitive in the last five years, both locally and internationally. At the town hall meeting on the mid-year budget performance, Thursday, ZAM president Ashu Sagar proposed that a portion of an individual’s NAPSA contributions could act as a guarantee for bank loans. “So, there are things that can be done outside the box to enhance access to funding for SMEs and grow the SME sector in the country. When you look at SMEs, access to financing...