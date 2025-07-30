THE Zambia Federation of Small-Scale Miners Association (FSSMAZ) has urged government to prioritise local youths and cooperatives when issuing gold mining licences for Kikonge Mine in Mufumbwe. This follows an announcement by Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe on Sunday, stating that government would begin issuing mining licences to cooperatives starting Wednesday, paving the way for operations to commence at the mine. In an interview, Tuesday, FSSMAZ president Joseph Mwansa said the Ministry of Mines must ensure that the licences go to Zambian cooperatives and not foreign entities, to ensure that the country retains the economic benefits from its natural resources. “If the government happens to give licences to cooperatives who happen to be Zambians, it can be a...