ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH) has announced that government has formally mandated it to take the lead in formalising, developing, and transforming the gold sector in Zambia. And ZCCM-IH Corporate Affairs Manager Loisa Mbatha says informal operations in the gold sector have contributed to environmental degradation and unsafe mining practices while offering little economic returns. In a statement, Thursday, Mbatha said the appointment marked a historic and strategic milestone in unlocking the full potential of Zambia’s gold mining industry. “ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH or the Company) wishes to inform shareholders and the market that the Government of the Republic of Zambia has formally mandated ZCCM-IH to take the lead in formalising, developing, and transforming the gold sector in Zambia....