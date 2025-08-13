ECONOMIST Dr Trevor Hambayi says the UPND government is repeating PF’s mistakes by spending funds on unproductive undertakings. And Dr Hambayi says the country is now poorer than it was 20 years ago. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV, Monday, Dr Hambayi said the PF syphoned money through infrastructure development contracts, while UPND was spending finances on social spending such as Constituency Development Fund. “Look at our budget. It’s a very interesting aspect, prior to this the previous got us into a debt situation by spending money on infrastructure, they were doing this infrastructure because it was a way for them to syphon money from the treasury [through] the contracts they were getting. We seem to be repeating the...