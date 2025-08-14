AGRICULTURE Minister Mtolo Phiri says the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP) is investing US$18 billion in climate action across the continent, benefiting more than 79 million people and creating over 960,000 jobs. He says Zambia alone has received US$688 million from the initiative to support various climate adaptation projects. Speaking at the 8th AAAP Partnership Forum, Wednesday, Phiri described climate adaptation as a national priority for the UPND government. “Let me now share some of the positive impacts of the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP) in Zambia and Africa at large. The AAAP, led by the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) and the African Development Bank, positions climate resilience as a driver of competitiveness, innovation, and investment. It aims to...