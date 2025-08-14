ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH) has handed over a dividend cheque of K319 million to the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and K79.4 million to the National Pension Scheme Authority (NHIMA). Speaking during the handover ceremony, Tuesday, ZCCM-IH Board Chairperson Phesto Musonda said the dividend was the largest in Kwacha terms in ZCCM-IH’s history. “Today, we mark a significant milestone in our company’s journey. The distribution of dividend cheques to our three notable shareholders. Out of the total dividend of K529 million; earlier in the day (Tuesday) we gave out K91 million to Ministry of Finance and National Planning, the 17.25 percent shareholder; and this evening, we are giving out, K319 million to the Industrial Development Corporation; the 60.3 percent ZCCM-IH...