AFRICA must move away from excessive dependence on imports by building resilient local industries, says Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga. Speaking during the 21st Annual Business Conference organized by the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) at Avani Hotel in Livingstone, Wednesday, Mulenga called for stronger regional partnerships, financial literacy and digital transformation. “We are navigating a pivotal era marked by rapid industrial change, digital innovation, and the growing power of Artificial Intelligence (AI). It is within this context that Zambia’s industrialization agenda is taking shape grounded in forward-looking policies that harness technology, build resilience, and expand opportunity. Africa must move away from excessive dependence on imports by building resilient local industries. We must be deliberate and embrace...