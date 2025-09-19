THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) projects to contribute K239.8 billion to the national budget in 2028. And ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala has pleaded with the media to continue helping the authority fight corruption. He gave an example of a Chinese national who was arrested for attempting to corrupt a ZRA tax officer by shoving K10,000 into his pocket. Speaking when he opened the Southern and Western Province Media Training Workshop on Taxation at Free Heart Lodge in Sesheke, Thursday, Nzala said with declining global aid, the demand for Domestic Resource Mobilisation (DRM) for development has grown. “There is an increasing demand on the part of government for Domestic Resource Mobilisation (DRM). Government’s focus is to, by all means,...