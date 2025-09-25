COMMERCE, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga says Zambia is currently exporting fertiliser to all eight neighbouring countries, including Burundi. Meanwhile, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says based on the developments at the United Capital Fertilizer plant, there is no doubt that Zambia is now among the biggest fertiliser manufacturing countries in Africa. Speaking during a tour of United Capital Fertilizer, Mulenga said the most exciting part about Zambia manufacturing fertiliser was the ability to export it to other regions. “It used to take so long just for fertilizer to be distributed to farmers. Sometimes fertilizer could even come in February or January which was late. But in the past years where we have set up our...