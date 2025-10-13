MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe has assured that the Local Content Statutory Instrument (SI) will be fully implemented for as long as President Hakainde Hichilema remains Head of State. Last week, Kabuswe signed the Local Content SI to pave the way for increased participation of local contractors and suppliers in the mining sector. Speaking during the official closure of the 2025 Zambia Mining and Investment Insaka, Kabuswe said his ministry would ensure that only companies that are fully Zambian-owned benefit from the SI. “We, as Africans and Zambians, sometimes have a problem with implementation. The whole country is excited about the Local Content SI, but the worry is, will we actually implement it? I want to assure the...