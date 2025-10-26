THE Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) says the recent appreciation of the Kwacha has enhanced the country’s economic outlook. The USD/ZMW exchange rate fell to 22.0 on October 24, 2025, down 0.09 percent from the previous session. Over the past month, the Zambian Kwacha has strengthened by 7.46 percent and has gained 16.81 percent over the last 12 months. In an interview on Saturday, LuSE Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Kabaso said the improved outlook was reflected in the LuSE All-Share Index, which recorded notable gains over recent months as investor confidence strengthened. He disclosed that LuSE had recorded a year-to-date gain of 65 percent on the All-Share Index, citing that Zambia remained among the top performers in Africa and globally. “The...