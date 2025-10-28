FINANCE Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says 94 percent of Zambia’s debt has been restructured. Dr Musokotwane notes that all the negotiations have been undertaken and agreed upon; therefore, all government is waiting for is a legal document. Addressing the media, Monday, Dr Musokotwane emphasised that as opposed to sentiments, 94 percent of the debt had been restructured. “The purpose of the briefing today is to provide clarifications on where we are with the debt restructuring. This is important because you will recall one of our citizens, specifically Miss [Mulenga] Kapwepwe, who said the government was lying regarding the issues of where we are with debt restructuring. This debt restructuring is important; it is important because in this world where we...