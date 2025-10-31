THE annual inflation has continued to drop in October 2025, falling to 11.9 percent from 12.3 percent in September. Speaking during this month’s bulletin, Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) Acting Statistician General Sheila Mudenda said the reduction was attributed to price movements in both food and non-food items. “Annual inflation for October 2025 slowed down to 11.9 percent from 12.3 percent recorded in September 2025. This means that on average, prices of goods and services increased by 11.9 percent between October 2024 and October 2025. This development was attributed to price movements in both food and non-food items. Annual food inflation for October 2025 was recorded at 14.1 percent compared to 14.6 percent in September 2025. This means on average prices...