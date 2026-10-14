LUSAKA Securities Exchange (LuSE) Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Kabaso says Zambia’s proposed US$1.5 billion IMF programme, coupled with the projected 5.6 percent economic growth, will boost investor confidence and stimulate growth on the stock market. On October 9, 2026, the IMF announced a proposed three-year programme worth approximately US$1.5 billion for Zambia, subject to approval and the completion of prior actions. The Fund also projected real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 5.6 percent in 2026, supported by agriculture, mining and exports. Responding to a press query on the potential impact of the IMF announcement and economic growth forecast on the stock market, Kabaso said the developments could also stabilise currency conditions and potentially reduce financing costs for businesses. “The...