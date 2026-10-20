ZAFFICO PLC says it has invested approximately US$41 million in value addition since 2018, including the construction of a US$30 million particleboard factory expected to be completed in 2028. ZAFFICO Managing Director Mundia Mundia says the investment is part of the company’s transition from selling mainly raw timber to becoming an integrated forestry and wood-processing enterprise. Speaking during the unveiling of the company’s new name and logo, Monday, Mundia said the particleboard factory would increase the value derived from Zambia’s timber resources and contribute to industrialization. “I am particularly pleased to announce that construction works on the particleboard factory have commenced and are expected to be completed by 2028. This investment is a major step towards expanding local manufacturing, increasing...