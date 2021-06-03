President Edgar Lungu during the filling in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has submitted to the Constitutional Court that his nomination as Presidential candidate is valid, and has further asked that the petition against him be dismissed with costs. President Lungu has also argued that the challenging of his nomination as presidential candidate on grounds that article 106(3) of the constitution was breached, is misconceived, untenable and an abuse of the process of the Court. Meanwhile, Attorney General Likando Kalaluka has argued that there was no contravention of the Constitution in the nomination of President Lungu to contest as...