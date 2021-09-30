VUBWI UPND losing candidate Alphonso Phiri has asked the Chipata High Court to declare the election of Ackleo Banda as Vubwi PF member of parliament null and void, citing electoral malpractice. When the matter came up for hearing before Justice Ruth Chibbabuka, who was sitting in the Chipata High Court, Phiri told the court that the August 12 general election in which Banda emerged winner was marred by violence and vote-buying. He stated that many foreigners from Malawi and Mozambique participated in the voting process. “Elections were not free and...



