A MINOR has sued the State in the Lusaka High Court seeking K1.5 million damages for false imprisonment. The 15-year-old boy, who has sued through his guardian Elizabeth Ng’oma, also wants damages for mental anguish and the distress which he suffered while in police detention. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, Ng’oma stated that the juvenile was on January 26, 2024 arrested and detained at Matero Police Station on unclear grounds. Ng’oma stated that all attempts to have the minor released on bond were futile, adding that his relatives were not allowed to give the minor food, which deteriorated his health. “On January 26, 2024, the plaintiff was arrested by officers of Matero...



