TWO male students yesterday appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to charges of unnatural offences. Brighton Banda, 25, of Avondale and Darius Musukwa, 20, of Kamwala South are facing two counts of unnatural offences Contrary to Section 155(a) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. In count one, it is alleged that Brighton Banda, on February 24, 2024, in Lusaka, had carnal knowledge of Darius Musukwa against the order of nature. In count two, particulars of the offence allege that Darius Musukwa, on the same date, had carnal knowledge of Brighton Banda against the order of nature. When the matter came up for plea before Magistrate Amy Masoja, Wednesday, Banda and Musukwa...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.