A 62-YEAR-OLD Lusaka man has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for assaulting his 46-year-old wife. Joseph Mukosha, a businessman, is facing one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Particulars of the offence are that Mukosha, on March 7, 2024, in Lusaka, did assault Estelle Banda, thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm. It is alleged that Banda had traveled to Eastern Province to buy fish for her business but upon her return, Mukosha asked her to explain where she had been. It is believed that Mukosha was not satisfied with Banda’s explanation and proceeded to assault her using fists and headbutts. Banda is alleged to have sustained a broken front tooth, bruises on the left ear and pain...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.