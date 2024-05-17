Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda speaks to journalists shortly after arriving at Lusaka Magistrates' Court on November 3, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has granted former president Edgar Lungu’s press aide, Amos Chanda, K100,000 bail on his own recognisance following his appeal against a one-year prison sentence imposed on him for stealing a court record. Lusaka Senior Resident Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga has also ordered Chanda to provide two working sureties and to surrender his passport to the Clerk of Court pending the hearing and determination of his appeal to the High Court. Chanda was convicted and sentenced to 12 months with hard labour last Friday after being found guilty of stealing a court record from the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court. Magistrate Wishimanga also imposed a fine of K5,000 on Chanda for destroying evidence, in default he was to serve three...