A STATE witness has told the Lusaka High Court that there is a possibility that the crime scene of the late former Home Affairs minister Lt Ronnie Shikapwasha was contaminated, as relatives had access to his room prior to his passing. Detective Inspector Jeff Sitali, 46, a scenes of crime officer, also told the court that no fingerprints were collected when he visited the crime scene after Shikapwasha was shot. This is the matter in which Jane Lusengo, 73, is facing one count of murder. The allegations in the matter are that on January 15, 2024, in Lusaka, Lusengo unlawfully caused the death of Ronnie Shikapwasha. When the matter came up for continuation of trial before High Court Judge Conceptor...



